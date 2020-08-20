Victims in Hopewell deadly double-shooting identified

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating a deadly-double shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. The victims in the shooting have been identified.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were called 1300 block of Central Avenue.
“Unfortunately, two people have succumbed to multiple gunshots during the middle of the afternoon here in the neighborhood, so that’s disturbing to the police chief and the staff here at our department,” Hopewell Police Lieutenant Michael Langford said.
“I heard about 10 or 12 rapid gunshots from my bedroom, my dog took off towards the living room and jumped in the window, and I could see from the front porch of this house two bodies laying on the front porch,” said a neighbor, who did not want to be identified. “Apparently, she was underneath him and he was shielding her from the gunfire... so they thought she was going to make it.”
Neighbors say at one point officers could be seen with weapons drawn to the house where the shooting took place before breaking out cation tape and blocking off the road.
Langford says despite medical aid being given to the male victim, later identified as Julian Emmanuel Sharpe, 39, when police arrived, Sharpe was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, later identified as Elisa Scott, 39, was taken to the hospital where she later died.
“This is August - a time when people are outside playing and it, unfortunately, could have been more people,” Langford said. “We don’t take the gun violence lightly... the gun violence needs to stop.”
Police said there is no danger to the public because this was an isolated incident. However, police are looking for a white four-door sedan, seen leaving the area.
“The getaway car came back on our block three separate times checking the progress of the investigation and turned around on the block and left,” said the neighbor.
Despite dozens of people witnessing the shooting as it took place, neighbors say they are too afraid to speak up - fearing harm from those responsible for the shooting.
“It’s just retaliation for anybody who saw what was going on. There’s a lot of people outside when it happened,” said the neighbor. “It really raises the stakes on ‘do I want to live here anymore.‘”
“We had officers on scene along with criminal investigations units following up with all leads,” Langford said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell, Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 or leave an anonymous tip using the P-3 Tips App.
