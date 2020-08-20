University of Richmond reports 11 positive COVID-19 cases since July

University of Richmond reports 11 positive COVID-19 cases since July
(Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 20, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 8:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond says there have been 11 positive COVID-19 cases since July.

The university’s COVID dashboard shows 11 total cases campus-wide since July 12, with six currently active.

The biggest number of new cases were reported the week of Aug. 9-15 with five being confirmed then.

More than 1,200 students have been tested for the virus and there is a positivity rate of 0.9 percent overall.

Classes at the university start on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.