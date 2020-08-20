Two Potential Tropical Storms and the Tropics get busy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The tropics are heating up, with several areas to watch.
The first is Tropical Depression 13 which is on its way to becoming Tropical Storm Laura, potentially as soon as the 11am NHC update. As of 8am, it had sustained winds of 35 mph. A tropical storm has sustained winds of 39mph.
The cone of concern includes the US Virgin Islands and parts of Puerto Rico, before heading to Florida or the Gulf Coast.
Seasoned tropical watchers my notice the track is quite tight and that’s do to model guidance that’s almost ALL pointing the storm in the same direction:
Intensity forecasts are a different story. The NHC forecast has it as a Tropical storm but there’s some support this could turn into a hurricane, especially if it avoids land (in particular the mountains of Haiti and the Dominican Republic).
Any impacts to Virginia look to be indirect, and in the form of increased humidity and storm chances toward the END of next week if any. We will give you First Alert along the storm’s track.
IN ADDITION, there’s another area that will soon become a tropical storm. The NHC has it at a 90% Chance of development in the next two days. This one looks like it’s headed to the coast of Texas.
