Richmond police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday evening.
Officers were called just after 7:30 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.
At the scene, a man was found with life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said a woman also drove herself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
