Richmond City Council votes to revisit mayor’s gun-control measure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council voted to revisit Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal of a new gun-control measure during a special meeting in September.
Stoney made his position clear on Thursday by saying guns shouldn’t be allowed at or near public events and said he’s disappointed in City Council.
Stoney proposed this ordinance less than two weeks ago and says even this week there was proof it’s needed. The mayor citing rallies such as the gun rights rally on Tuesday, where people with guns marched down city streets.
City Council voted during a virtual meeting Thursday to wait on a vote and discuss the ordinance again in September.
The ordinance was proposed after this year’s General Assembly session when a law was passed that gave localities the power to ban guns in public spaces and at events.
The mayor’s ordinance would disallow guns at or near public events.
“I just think that if you’re going to a public event, you should be able to go there and enjoy yourself, go there for your cause, and not feel under constant threat because of individuals walking around with an AK-47,” said Stoney.
There were some questions asked in the meeting about guns not being allowed “adjacent” to events. The mayor clarified that saying sometimes when there’s a protest or rally, there are counter-protesters who may bring weapons.
The city council will next discuss this issue on Sept. 8.
