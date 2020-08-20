Police: Teenager shot, killed in Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the victim shot and killed in a shooting that occurred in Gilpin Court was a teenager. A second victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
At approximately 11:58 p.m. on Aug. 19, officers responded to the 1100 block of St. Paul Street for the report of random gunfire and a person shot.
After officers arrived on the scene, they located a juvenile male and another man suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley near St. Peter Street.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The juvenile male later died at the hospital.
The adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
