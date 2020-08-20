Police: Teenager shot, killed in Gilpin Court shooting

Second victim suffers non-life-threatening injury

Police: Teenager shot, killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Police responded to the reports of a shooting in Gilpin Court Thursday morning. (Source: Eric Everington/NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 20, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 12:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the victim shot and killed in a shooting that occurred in Gilpin Court was a teenager. A second victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

At approximately 11:58 p.m. on Aug. 19, officers responded to the 1100 block of St. Paul Street for the report of random gunfire and a person shot.

Gilpin Court shooting.
Gilpin Court shooting. (Source: Eric Everington/NBC12)

After officers arrived on the scene, they located a juvenile male and another man suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley near St. Peter Street.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The juvenile male later died at the hospital.

The adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.