Police investigating deadly double-shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating a deadly-double shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called 1300 block of Central Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
At the scene, they found a man and woman who had been shot.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Police said there is no danger to the public because this was an isolated incident. However, police are looking for a light-colored sedan, possibly white in color, seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
