North Carolina couple linked to overdose death plead guilty

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - A North Carolina doctor and his wife linked to a man’s overdose death in Virginia have pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.
U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that Dr. David Francis Lelio and Nadja Siiri Kujanson-Lelio pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia, to one count each of conspiracy to distribute prescription opioids.
Lelio also pleaded guilty to an additional count of making a false statement.
Prosecutors alleged Lelio wrote more than 60 prescriptions for oxycodone to patients without a legitimate medical purpose and that he shared them with his wife, who reimbursed patients for filling them.
