News to Know for Aug. 20: Richmond City Council on gun ordinance; Eviction moratorium; Monument controversy; Childcare survey for families

Mostly Cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.
Highs in the low 80s.
Police are responding to a shooting in the city’s Gilpin Court Thursday morning.
A large police presence was seen on St. Paul Street just before midnight after reports of a shooting.
Richmond City Council is set to take up a new gun control measure during a special meeting today.
The proposed ordinances would limit when and where gun owners could carry, specifically when a nearby event is going on.
Both proposals will be voted on Aug. 20.
The Virginia Senate has put off a vote on legislation to block evictions until next year, a measure supporters say is vital protection for renters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A Senate committee voted Wednesday to delay taking a vote on a measure to block evictions until next May after landlords expressed strong concerns about the bills.
Supporters said the economic distress caused by the virus requires the moratorium to keep people in their homes.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is defending the actions his administration took to tear down the city’s Confederate monuments.
Richmond City Councilor Kim Gray, who is running against Stoney for mayor this fall, sent a letter to the Richmond City Commonwealth’s Attorney asking for an investigation, and if appropriate, any potential criminal charges.
Gray says Stoney didn’t follow the rules over awarding the $1.8 million removal bid.
The City of Richmond has $3 million from CARES Act funding to help families with childcare during this school year and leaders want residents to decide how to spend it.
Stoney announced a survey he’d like families to complete to help the city find the best way to provide working families with emergency child care options. The city is urging parents to say what they need, especially if they have to return to work but their kids need to stay home for virtual learning.
“If you have a child in the City of Richmond, I ask that you take this survey. Tell us what this fall is looking like for you so we can design a solution that fits your needs and the city’s needs as well,” Stoney said.
In addition to the online survey, the mayor said community ambassadors will be canvassing neighborhoods and making calls in underserved areas to see what those families need. You can find the online survey, HERE.
The Board of Supervisors has been receiving input on the possible creation of a civilian review board and has encouraged further community discussion, following recent police killings of Black Americans, including George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The meeting is open to the public but intended for residents of Brookland.
Participants must register in advance.
