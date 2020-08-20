Mother still searching for answers in son’s 1991 murder

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A mother is still searching for answers in the death of her 16-year-old son who was murdered in 1991.
Almost 29 years ago to the day, Henrico Fire was called around 4 p.m. on Aug. 23, 1991, to the Interstate 64 west off-ramp onto Mechanicsville Turnpike for a vehicle fire.
At the scene, fire crews found a white, 1979 Ford pick-up truck, where the hood was up and the engine compartment was smoldering.
After putting out the fire, crews found 16-year-old Marshall Ray Butler dead in the passenger floorboard of the truck, slumped over.
“It was then determined that Butler had been severely beaten and stabbed multiple times. At the time, witnesses described a male subject running across the interstate from the burning truck,” Henrico police said.
From the evidence collected, police said they found several sets of fingerprints, which have been identified as two persons of interest.
Police said Marshall was also seen with another male seated in the passenger seat of the truck earlier that afternoon.
“During this investigation, the Police Division interviewed over 100 witnesses and other people, who provided insight into Marshall’s murder. Witness statements, as well as evidence collected at the scene, has indicated Marshall was assaulted by more than one individual, and possibly by someone that was known to him,” police said.
Investigators said witnesses have suggested that the suspects were picked up in another vehicle by a third person after the murder happened.
Detectives and Mashall’s family members are asking anyone with information to call Detective Schihl at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.