Louisa County music teacher brings socially distanced class to students on wheels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Louisa County music teacher is turning up the volume on creativity to give socially distanced students some tunes.
Dwight Raines put his music class at Trevilians Elementary on wheels. His music cart has speakers and an assortment of musical instruments. He enjoys rocking and rolling down the halls from class to class and the students get a kick out of it.
“A lot of kids like the cart, when I turn the lights on and play the drums they get excited and that’s kind of what I wanted,” Raines said.
Raines hopes to add more instruments to the cart, but for now, he hopes it boosts engagement and cheers students up.
