Louisa Co. Public Schools reports 3rd COVID-19 case

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) is alerting families to another case of the coronavirus.
LCPS released a letter Thursday, August 20, stating that a high school student has tested positive for the virus. Just like the two other reported cases, officials say the student contracted COVID-19 outside of school. Additionally, this student was not at Louisa County High School this week.
Students and staff that were in close contact with the infected person have been contacted.
A staff member at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School and a student with Trevilians Elementary School have also recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
08/20/2020 Letter from Louisa County High School:
Greetings, LCHS Families:
Today, we were informed that a student at Louisa County High School tested positive for COVID-19. However, this student was not at school this week, and the Thomas Jefferson Health District has confirmed that this individual contracted COVID-19 outside of our school buildings. I am writing you this letter to keep you as informed as possible so we are all able to navigate through this situation in the safest, healthiest, and most efficient way possible. The Thomas Jefferson Health District has expressed continued confidence in our health guidelines and recommends that Louisa County High School remain open.
Our school division has prepared for this type of situation, and the following immediate action has been taken:
- The Thomas Jefferson Health District is aware of the positive case, and they have conducted contact tracing procedures.
- Additionally, our administrative team and the Thomas Jefferson Health District have contacted all students and staff who have been identified as being in close contact with the individual. If your family has not received a direct call from a local health official, we do not believe your student was in close contact with this student at any time.
Thanks to the safety guidelines and physical distancing measures we have in place at our school, a minimal number of people were considered to have been in “close contact” with the student. Parents, we ask that you continue to encourage good habits with your child, continue to monitor your child’s health, and take note of any symptoms of COVID-19. If your child experiences any of these symptoms, they should consult his/her physician and not come to school:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle/body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
As we have advised since the start of the school year, please also make sure you are performing health screenings with your child each morning. We’ve also provided a document to assist you with this process, which you can access right now at lcps.k12.va.us. If you feel your child has been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19, please report this to our school. This information will be kept confidential.
