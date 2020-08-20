Louisa Co. Public Schools reports 3rd COVID-19 case

Today, we were informed that a student at Louisa County High School tested positive for COVID-19. However, this student was not at school this week, and the Thomas Jefferson Health District has confirmed that this individual contracted COVID-19 outside of our school buildings. I am writing you this letter to keep you as informed as possible so we are all able to navigate through this situation in the safest, healthiest, and most efficient way possible. The Thomas Jefferson Health District has expressed continued confidence in our health guidelines and recommends that Louisa County High School remain open.