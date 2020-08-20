‘I beg for you to come forward’: Mother still searching for answers in son’s 1991 murder

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - This Sunday marks 29 years since a teen was brutally stabbed to death in Henrico, and his killers are still on the run.
Marshall Ray Butler, 16, was found dead in his Ford pickup at the I-64 west off-ramp to Mechanicsville Turnpike.
In the years since Butler’s death, his mother, Marie Butler Austin, has worked non-stop to find those responsible for killing her only child.
“This is the last picture,” Austin said gazing at a photo.
The memories of Marshall Ray Butler remain frozen in time. Images of his Sandston little league days, school photos, and love for music are reminders of his life that was cut short at age 16.
“Guns N’ Roses was his favorite band,” Austin said. “Whenever I hear it I say, ‘I hear you’.”
For the first seven years after Marshall’s death, Austin said she posted flyers and a memorial around the area where he was found.
However, nearly three decades later things have changed.
"I've turned it over to God," she said.
On August 23, 1991, Marshall told his mother he was going to see his girlfriend in Highland Springs. He said he would stop by his mom’s work afterwards to pick up money for parts to repair his 1979 Ford pickup truck.
He never came back,” Austin said.
Around 4 p.m. Henrico fire crews responded to the I-64 west off-ramp that leads to Mechanicsville Turnpike. They found the Ford pickup’s hood up, and the engine on fire.
That fire call soon turned into a murder investigation.
“They found Marshall and he had been beaten and stabbed to death,” Austin said.
Investigators said Marshall had 29 stab and cut wounds from his head to his legs.
He was found on the passenger floorboard of the truck. Grass was found in his hair, leading investigators to determine the assault took place elsewhere and he was driven to this location.
“I can’t imagine how one human being could do to him what they did to him,” Austin said.
“At the time, witnesses described a male subject running across the interstate from the burning truck,” Henrico police said.
The who and why still remain unknown nearly 30 years later. However, Austin knows justice will be served one way or another.
“If I never find out who killed him, God will take care of you,” she said.
From the evidence collected, police said they found several sets of fingerprints, which have been identified as two people of interest.
Police said Marshall was also seen with another male seated in the passenger seat of the truck earlier that afternoon.
“During this investigation, the Police Division interviewed over 100 witnesses and other people, who provided insight into Marshall’s murder,” police added. “Witness statements, as well as evidence collected at the scene, has indicated Marshall was assaulted by more than one individual, and possibly by someone that was known to him.”
"I just beg for you to come forward and tell what you know," Austin said.
Investigators said witnesses have suggested that the suspects were picked up in another vehicle by a third person after the murder happened.
Even though nearly three decades have passed, one part of Marshall will always remain with his mom.
“That’s all I have are memories,” she said. “No matter who killed him, can’t take those away.”
Detectives and Marshall’s family members are asking anyone with information to call Detective Schihl at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.
