Goochland County accepts applications to help businesses through grant program

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County and Goochland Economic Development are excited to announce the Goochland Back to Business grant program is now accepting applications to help support local businesses during the ongoing pandemic.
The application portal opened on Aug. 20 and will remain open until Dec. 1, or until funds are depleted.
The Goochland County Board of Supervisors approved and appropriated funds for the new grant program at their meeting on Aug. 4.
The Goochland Back to Business Grant is funded by a portion of the CARES Act funding that Goochland received from the state.
It is focused on reimbursing businesses the cost of complying with the Governor’s guidelines related to reopening businesses.
Allowable reimbursements can include:
- Redesign of structure or operations to meet social distancing requirements.
- Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and/or sanitation supplies for the business and its employees.
- Signage.
- Thermometers to check temperatures.
- Protective equipment for customers such as sneeze guards, social distance floor stickers, etc.
- Technological improvements (such as e-commerce platforms and point of sale software) and technological equipment (such as tablets for processing touch-free orders).
- Supplies related to change in operations, i.e. takeout/carryout containers for restaurants.
Grants range from $5,000 to $10,000 and are based on the number of employees and documented reimbursable expenses.
- 1 - 25: up to $5,000
- 26 - 49: up to $8,000
- 50 - 150: up to $10,000
All for-profit businesses with 1-150 employees with documented expenses may apply. Businesses must be in business over 1-year, with a principal place of business physically in Goochland County, and have a valid business license (or be exempt from requirement).
Independent contractors and sole proprietors are eligible as well. They must live in Goochland County, operate their business as a sole proprietor, pay self-employment tax, not currently receiving unemployment benefits, and must be issued a valid 2020 Business license (or be exempt from requirement).
Grants will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis based on a fully completed application with documented reimbursement requests. Businesses may apply more than once if they make additional purchases. The amount of grant money available for businesses with 50-150 employees is capped at $50,000. Once $50,000 has been disbursed, no further grants will be given for businesses with 50-150 employees.
The following documents will be required for application:
- Impact Statement of negative effect from Executive Order 53 and COVID-19 on applicant business
- Copy/Verification of 2020 business license with Goochland County’s Commissioner of the Revenue (if required)
- Completed W-9 form
- Financial documentation of expenses incurred and paid for by the applicant as a result of the State of Emergency declared by the Governor of Virginia and the Goochland County Board of Supervisors, such as receipts/invoices/bank statements for expenses and proof of payment.
Call Goochland County Economic Development at (804) 556-5862 to learn more about how the Goochland Back to Business grant can assist their business.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.