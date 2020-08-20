Forecast: Low 80s with only a few isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Still a chance of A few showers and thunderstorms over the next few days but signs point to dry weather started Sunday
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny-- looking dry! Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows upper 60s, high around 90
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90
