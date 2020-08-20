Children’s Museum permanently closing Short Pump location

SHORT PUMP, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum of Richmond will be permanently closing its Short Pump location by the end of August.
The organization says the location on West Broad Street is being shut down as a cost-cutting measure.
“This was a difficult decision, and we are very disappointed about having to close our Short Pump location, which had been in operation since 2010. But it is a financial reality we face during this ongoing pandemic,” said Danielle Ripperton, the Children’s Museum executive director. “Given Short Pump’s proximity to downtown Richmond, we remain hopeful that our Henrico County visitors will frequent that museum location when we reopen,” she added.
Unlike other museums in the state, the Children’s Museum hasn’t reopened due to its interactive exhibits.
All of the exhibits at the Short Pump site will be transferred to other Children’s Museum locations.
Employees at the Short Pump location were laid off back in March.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.