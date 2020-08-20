Catholic Diocese of Richmond to reopen for in-person learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Catholic Diocese of Richmond will reopen for in-person learning five days a week starting Monday, Aug. 24.
All diocesan schools will be required to implement a health screening process for staff, students and visitors.
Schools will also enforce physical distancing and reinforce the use of face coverings for all staff and students.
“We believe the faith formation and academic education of your children, as well as concern for their physical and emotional well-being, are at the heart of what our Catholic schools provide,” the Catholic Diocese of Richmond said on its website.
