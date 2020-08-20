Another GRTC employee has COVID-19; 20 have tested positive since March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another GRTC employee has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the twentieth employee to test positive since March.
According to GRTC, the latest person to contract the virus was last on duty Aug. 18. The employee worked with the public and will now stay in quarantine.
Officials believe the latest case is connected to the last case the company reported on Aug. 18.
GRTC continues to host on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff, conducted by SecureHealth, a regionally owned and operated urgent care provider.
On-going and repeated testing remains an important tool to aid in early detection of COVID-19 in the workforce for asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infections.
