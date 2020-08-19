Stafford traffic stop leads to breaking and entering arrest after resident recognizes car

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - It started as a normal traffic stop but led to breaking and entering charges after a Stafford resident recognized the driver’s car.
Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, police pulled over a driver for defective equipment and a missing front license plate, according to a release from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Gary Laudermilk, 43, of Stafford, was stopped by police and while law enforcement verified his identification, a resident approached the vehicle.
The resident suggested the officers search the vehicle because he believed Laudermilk was involved in the accident.
The man explained that on Aug. 11, someone entered his home in Foxwood Village and stole numerous watches, a stamp collection and a coin collection. A neighbor had shown the victim a picture of a car that was in front of his home that day, and it matched the vehicle on the traffic stop.
When officer’s searched the suspect’s vehicle, they found paraphernalia, a lock-picking kit, numerous watches, a coin collection, a stamp collection and the victim’s checkbook.
Laudermilk was charged with no operator’s license, possession of paraphernalia, breaking and entering, grand larceny, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen bank notes. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
