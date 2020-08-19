80% of Richmond’s virus cases are among Blacks and Latinos

A woman is tested for COVID-19 in a parking lot in Richmond where the health department set up a temporary walk-up testing center. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Associated Press | August 19, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 10:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. - More than 80% of coronavirus cases in Virginia’s capital city are among its Black and Latino populations.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the virus heavily impacts low-wage workers who lack paid sick leave and adequate workplace protections.

Latinos in Richmond have been hit particularly hard.

They have nearly three times the number of virus cases than white residents.

Dr. Danny Avula is the director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

He said a lack of workplace protections fueled the impact.

People in the Black and Latino communities were forced to make a choice: stay home and risk being fired, or go to work and potentially get sick.

