Richmond Folk Festival releases plans for virtual celebration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival will celebrate virtually in place of the 16th annual event that generally attracts tens of thousands to Brown’s Island.
The festival is slated for Oct. 9-11 and will include a television program, radio broadcasts and online streaming.
“We certainly share in the disappointment so many are feeling that we won’t be celebrating in person along our downtown Riverfront this October,” said Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond. “But we are grateful for our sponsors and partners who are helping us bring our community together for a culturally-rich, engaging and memorable weekend.”
Venture Richmond Events, which produces the folk festival, will present new performances, highlights from years past, a riverfront art installation and more. The nonprofit decided to canceled the in-person components of the 2nd Street and Folk festivals.
The 2nd Street Festival also has virtual plans — livestreamed musical performances will run from Oct. 3-4.
Specific schedules will be released closer to the festival, but the time frames are:
Friday, Oct. 9 from 6-10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10 from 12-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11 from 12-8 p.m.
For more information, visit RichmondFolkFesitval.org and the Richmond Folk Festival’s Facebook page.
