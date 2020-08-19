15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Richmond shooting death

15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Richmond shooting death
Officers were called to the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway just after 10 p.m. and found Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga with a gunshot wound. (Source: WVUE)
By Kate Albright | August 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 1:46 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in Richmond.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 17 and found Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga with a gunshot wound.

Portillo-Archaga was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police say they arrested a 15-year-old male who has been charged with the following:

  • First-degree murder
  • Robbery
  • Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.