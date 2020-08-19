Pocahontas State Park needs storm cleanup on flooded trails: Here’s how to help this weekend

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As heavy rain and flooding impacted Central Virginia, the Pocahontas State Park received nearly 10 inches of rain.
This caused severe flooding and damage in the park — particularly the trail system. RVA More, a biking group, is hosting a cleanup event for the park.
Sections of several trails sustained enough damage to be completely un-rideable, according to the event’s Facebook page. Some trail segments will require a complete rebuild, and others will need cleaning and re-working.
The volunteer work day is scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7298 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
Attendees are asked to bring work gloves, sturdy work shoes, face masks and water.
The park is open, but nearby roads may have closures that impact access to the area.
