Northam wants absentee ballot drop-off boxes in Virginia. Here’s how they’d work:

Amid widespread uncertainty over how elections can be conducted safely and efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a system of absentee ballot drop boxes that would make it easier for voter to turn in their ballots without relying on the U.S. Postal Service.
The governor’s proposal — included in his budget plan — would only require drop-off sites at locations where in-person voting already takes place.
If the plan is approved, they would be set up at each locality’s main registrar’s office and satellite offices, and outside each polling place on Election Day. Local officials would have the power to set up additional drop-off sites, as long as they’re on public property and accessible.
Localities would have to set them up fast, because the proposal requires voters to publish the locations of all drop-off sites at least 55 days before Election Day. That deadline would fall in early September. Mailed absentee ballots, scheduled to start going out Sept. 18, would also have to include instructions on drop-off options.
Voters can already return absentee ballots to election offices, but that involves entering a building and handing the ballot to an election official, a process some might want to avoid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor’s plan envisions the drop boxes being emptied at least once per day, “by two officers of election representing the two major political parties.” Drop-off containers located inside registrar’s offices could be emptied by the registrar or an assistant.
