News to Know for Aug. 19: Police reform advances; VCU coronavirus study expands; Hanover Schools renaming deadline; Another round of rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Did you enjoy the sun yesterday? Good, because you won’t see much of it today.
Rain will stay in the forecast for the weekend.
VCU will be one of nearly 40 sites across the U.S. to take part in a clinical trial that could help people with severe COVID-19 cases.
IT’S NOT A CURE – but it could still help a lot of people who are on ventilators or have a compromised immune system.
Researchers say another added benefit of Auxora is that it can be taken with drugs like Remdesivir, which have been shown to treat the growth of the COVID-19 virus in patients.
As that study continues, the state’s department of health reported 15 new deaths yesterday.
There were also more than 800 new cases, bringing Virginia’s total to over 108,000 since the pandemic started.
There is some good news: the 7-day testing positivity rate fell below 7 percent. for the first time in weeks. It’s now 6.8 percent.
Joe Biden officially secured the Democratic nomination for president yesterday in a virtual roll call vote at the DNC.
Here are some key takeaways from the day. Of course, the RNC starts next week on Monday, Aug. 24.
Ahead of Election Day, Governor Ralph Northam announced three proposals for Virginians to have safe and fair access to the ballot box on Nov. 3 amid the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Prepaid postage
- Drop off boxes
- Drop off locations and absentee cure process.
During day one of the General Assembly special session, a key House legislative committee approved a sweeping police reform bill.
It would eliminate the use of no-knock warrants, limit the use of chokeholds and make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct.
Today, the senate kicks off virtual committee meetings. The agenda includes police and criminal justice reform as well as addressing a multi-billion dollar budget shortfall.
In July, the Hanover County School Board voted 4-3 in favor of renaming Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The change will also affect the school mascots.
A poll will be taken among the top 12-15 names selected by a committee.
Then, between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, people will vote between the top three names. At the school board meeting on Sept. 8, the board plans to present the new name for the middle school and the high school.
Two more digital dialogues today will wrap up our series of conversations with school leaders.
At 9:30 a.m., Jasmine Turner will be joined by Dr. Jeremy Raley, the superintendent of Goochland County Public Schools. Then at 10:30 a.m., you’ll hear from Dr. Amy Cashwell from Henrico County Public Schools.
You can watch and join the conversation on the NBC12 Facebook Page. Rewatch our previous conversations with RPS and more here.
That was our newsroom’s reaction to finding out penguins DID NOT originate in Antarctica as previously thought.
A new study actually shows they first evolved in Australia and New Zealand 22 million years ago.
Scientists believe the king and emperor penguins split off and moved to Antarctic waters, likely attracted by all the fish there. Fascinating.
“All truths are easy to understand once they are discovered; the point is to discover them.” – Galileo Galilei
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.