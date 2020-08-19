Move-in at VUU: Negative COVID-19 tests required, shorter semesters offered

Virginia Union University
By Hannah Eason | August 19, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 5:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University students began moving into dorms on Wednesday, a process that will continue until Labor Day.

Before entering their dorms, students must check in at the university’s C.D. King building for a temperature check and to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The Capital Area Health Network is assisting the school with test verification. Afterward, students can enter their assigned residence hall.  

VUU’s dorms are limited to 50% capacity to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Students can sign up to limited-capacity in-person courses or virtual courses. The university also offered different semester lengths: 4, 8 and 16-week semesters.

VUU posted a video on YouTube to show some of its safety measures and procedures.

