Managing money in a pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 80% of millennials and gen z say their household income’s taken a hit during the pandemic. That’s according to a nerdwallet survey. And that statistic speaks to you-- there are ways to get out of financial trouble.
Maybe you were doing just fine at the beginning of the pandemic-- but somethings changed recently. Or maybe you’ve burned through your emergency fund. Whatever the case-- it’s not too late to get help.
And Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says the number one thing to do is to call the company that owns the bill.
She says from mortgage companies to rentals and utilities-- a lot of places are still offering help to people directly impacted by the pandemic. “If you know you can’t pay a bill instead of just letting it pass without paying, call first and see if they can give you an extension. If they can work with you, in some cases even waive some of the typical late fees or interest,” said Palmer.
She adds that you should know your budget. Maybe you need a free app to really help with you that.
Mint is a great one. It's very visual and shows you where all your money is going.
Pocketguard is another-- it gives you a snapshot of how much you can spend at any given moment.
Or there’s Clarity Money. It not only tracks spending-- but subscriptions. -- even helping you cancel them.
