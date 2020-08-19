Louisa County Schools confirms 2 COVID-19 cases since returning with hybrid model

“Earlier today, we were informed that a staff member at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. I am writing you this letter to keep you as informed as possible so we are all able to navigate through thissituation in the safest, healthiest, and most efficient way possible. The Thomas Jefferson Health District has expressedcontinued confidence in our health guidelines and recommends that Moss-Nuckols Elementary School remain open.”