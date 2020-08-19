Louisa County Schools confirms 2 COVID-19 cases since returning with hybrid model

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Public Schools district confirms there have been 2 positive cases of COVID 19 since some in-person learning began on August 13th.
In a letter to parents at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School Tuesday, the principal wrote:
“Earlier today, we were informed that a staff member at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. I am writing you this letter to keep you as informed as possible so we are all able to navigate through thissituation in the safest, healthiest, and most efficient way possible. The Thomas Jefferson Health District has expressedcontinued confidence in our health guidelines and recommends that Moss-Nuckols Elementary School remain open.”
Superintendent Douglas Straley says the staff member is a teacher at Moss-Nuckols, and has not been in the school this week, as learning continues in person.
Wednesday, families at Trevillians Elementary School received a letter informing them that a student had tested positive for the virus.
“Late last night [Tuesday], we were informed that a student at Trevilians Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. However, this student was not at school this week and the Thomas Jefferson Health District has confirmed that this individual contracted COVID-19 outside of our school buildings,” said Assistant Principal Christy Conway.
Superintendent Straley says the amount of people impacted in both cases is minimal, and that anyone closely impacted has been notified that they will need to quarantine for 14 days at home.
Louisa County began its hybrid return to learning last week. Straley says 30% of students remained completely virtual for the start of the Fall, but confirms that 1/3 of students in the district who opted for the in person hybrid, are in schools on a given day.
Wednesdays are a full virtual learning day across the district.
Each school does health screenings in the morning which include temperature checks. Masks are required as well as 6 feet of distance.
