How unsafe would voting in-person this fall be? UVA infectious disease expert weighs in

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With the push to vote by mail, it leaves some wondering exactly how unsafe will it be to physically go to the polls? Now, an infectious disease expert is weighing in.
Virginians have a few voting options. While the registrar’s office is receiving thousands of requests to vote by mail, starting September 18, you can vote in person at the registrar’s office where there is likely to be little to no line. You can also vote in person on Election Day, but just how safe is it?
“If you’re wearing a mask, you’re maintaining 6 feet of distance, the risk of voting is not huge. I think you’re right, it’s probably the same as like being in the grocery store, which is not risk-free,” Dr. Bill Petri, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health at the University of Virginia, said.
By this point in 2016, the Albemarle County voter registration office received around 800 requests for absentee ballots.
”This year, we’ve received over 8,000 requests for absentee ballots, so that’s an order of magnitude that you know we’ve never seen before,” Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne said.
While there is a national push to vote by mail, there are safety measures in place for anyone choosing to head to the polls on Election Day.
“We’re going to maintain social distancing and ask all voters to stay 6 feet apart from one another. All of our election officers will be wearing masks, and we’ll have sneeze guards at the check-in stations. We’ll have lots of hand sanitizer. We’ll be using one time pens,” Washburne said.
Dr. Petri, whose been studying infectious diseases at UVA for almost 30 years, says he still recommends using an absentee ballot, especially because there is uncertainty about where the county will be in November, though right now infection rates are decreasing.
“We’re still higher than where we were six weeks ago, but things are going in the right direction,” Petri said.
Another piece of important information, you don’t have to put your ballot in the mail. You can also drop off it off at the registrar’s office, but this is not an errand your spouse or children can do for you.
“Only the voter, him or herself, can bring it into our office personally to deliver,” Washburne said.
If you choose to still vote by mail, you can request an absentee ballot now and all ballots will be mailed the week of September 14. The registrar’s office is requesting that you return it as soon as possible.
