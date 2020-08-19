‘Everybody is tired, frustrated’: Family working to rebuild after house floods three times in three days

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - All the recent rains undoubtedly brought flooding to many homes in Central Virginia, but imagine your house flooding three times, as it happened to one Hopewell family who is now facing thousands of dollars and months of repair work.
“All that was completely underwater; you could not see the pool, the trampoline,” Brian Wood said about his now-drained backyard.
The grass to the shed and the trampoline is mud-brown, the result of bad flooding. But it wasn’t one bad flood, but rather, three: once on Saturday morning, again on Saturday night, and a final one Monday night. Wood’s backyard wasn’t the worst of the damage, though.
His entire basement has been gutted down to the foundation. Wood estimates about 2.5- to 3-feet of water flooded his basement. On Wednesday, the carpets were pulled, and much of the drywall was stripped to reveal wet studs and mold growing on the concrete foundation.
“Until this mold gets out of here, until all this wood gets dried - and we do a mediation to this house - we currently cannot stay here,” he said.
For the last few days, Wood, his wife and four kids have been staying with relatives. They go back to their Hampton Street house to salvage what they can and throw out what they can’t into a dumpster parked in front.
”Furniture, beds, books, clothes, shoes, you name it,” Wood describes some of what was lost in the basement. “childhood memorabilia - you can’t replace that. And the money that I had in my antiques and stuff, I’m throwing in the dumpster. I’m never going to get that money back. I know this.”
Wood says all the excess water came from a stream near his home. The city did clean up the stream from debris that was possibly clogging it, but it still wasn’t enough to stop the flood.
Now, Wood can only rebuild but in fear of the next rainfall.
“Everybody is tired, frustrated, we’d rather be at home. There’s no place like home, everybody knows that,” he said.
Unfortunately, he says that they don’t have flood insurance as the water had never gone too far into their yard. However, a relative did set up a crowdfunding page to help the family get back on their feet, which can be found here.
