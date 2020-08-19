Henrico Co. partners with LISC Virginia to offer monetary relief for microbusinesses impacted by COVID-19

“This $300,000 fund will provide grants to small businesses in Henrico County to pay for operational costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release stated. “Approximately 25 businesses in Henrico County will receive grants up to $10,000 to pay for payroll, rent, utilities, vendor bills, and COVID-19 related expenses. These grants will provide rapid relief to small businesses, helping them remain operational, retain employees and continue offering vital goods and services in their community.”