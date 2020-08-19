Henrico Co. partners with LISC Virginia to offer monetary relief for microbusinesses impacted by COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and LISC Virginia have partnered to offer financial assistance to microbusinesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A microbusiness is considered a business with five or fewer employees. Companies in Henrico can apply for the grant through the Henrico County Microenterprise Relief Fund.
The application deadline is Friday, August 21 at 11:59 p.m.
“This $300,000 fund will provide grants to small businesses in Henrico County to pay for operational costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release stated. “Approximately 25 businesses in Henrico County will receive grants up to $10,000 to pay for payroll, rent, utilities, vendor bills, and COVID-19 related expenses. These grants will provide rapid relief to small businesses, helping them remain operational, retain employees and continue offering vital goods and services in their community.”
A Henrico County spokesman said at most a dozen businesses have applied for the program, but there are still more slots available.
To qualify, the business must meet the following requirements:
- Microenterprise: 2-5 employees, one of whom is the owner.
- Income: Owner’s household income is at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI). Please use the table below to verify your income level.
- Years of operation: The business must have been in operation as of March 16, 2019.
- Physical storefront: The business must have a physical storefront where they shall make their best effort to remain open, providing their primary goods or services during their normal business hours, consistent with local, state, or national guidelines, while grant funds are used.
- Business License: Possess a valid Henrico County business license.
- Financial Obligations: Be current on all financial obligations to Henrico County as of March 16, 2020, including utilities, property taxes, real estate taxes, and meals tax, where applicable.
- Zoning: Be in compliance with Henrico County zoning regulations.
- Priority Consideration: Priority will be given to businesses located in a Henrico County Enterprise Zone or a Low or Moderate-Income Census Block Group. To verify that your business is located in one of these areas, please use this online tool. If your business is not located in either area, you may still be eligible if additional funds are available and are strongly encouraged to apply.
“Small businesses are the cornerstone of our communities, providing jobs, goods and services, neighborhood wealth, and familiar faces along the street,” said Jane Ferrara, LISC Virginia Executive Director. “During these unprecedented public health and economic challenges, LISC Virginia is humbled to work with Henrico County to invest in underserved communities and small businesses across the county.”
The Retail Merchants Association is also working with local groups to provide grants for businesses across the area impacted by COVID-19.
“The uncertainty of the long-term impact from COVID-19, they are a burden to all businesses,” said Retail Merchants Association Presidents & CEO Nancy Thomas. “But the uncertainty for these microbusinesses really weighs heavy on them. They may not have the financial wherewithal, or the rainy day funds.”
Thomas added this application is a “simple 10-minute” opportunity to help pay for things like rent, utilities and vendors.
“These businesses need to stay sustainable,” she added.
