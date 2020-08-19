Forecast: Another with showers and storms in the forecast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances increase quickly beginning Wednesday with heavy showers possible...and the rain chance stays high through Saturday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny with a few morning showers then PM scattered storms likely. Heavy rain possible in some areas late in the day. There is a “marginal risk” (low end) for flash flood potential through Thursday morning from the Weather Prediction Center. Highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows upper 60s, highs low 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs low 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FIRST ALERT: A drier pattern develops Sunday...
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows upper 60s, highs mid to upper 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)
