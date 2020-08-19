Fairfax Co. to stop prosecuting animal abuse, other misdemeanors

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Fairfax County prosecutors will no longer pursue animal abuse cases and other misdemeanors, NBC Washington reports.
The Commonwealth’s attorney’s office said low funding was the cause of the change. Indecent exposure and reckless driving are other examples of charges that won’t be pursued, NBC Washington reports.
The office cited a lack of resources and funding and a backlog of cases from COVID-19 as reasons for the change, NBC 4 reported.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.