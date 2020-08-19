‘Dollars for Dogs’ fundraiser to benefit Henrico Humane Society

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Humane Society is participating in the “Dollars for Dogs” online fundraiser once again.
The fundraiser begins on Aug. 19 and runs through Aug. 26, which is National Dog Day. The humane society has participated in the online fundraising campaign for four years now.
The money raised from the event helps sustain rescue efforts at the humane society.
“The “Dollars for Dogs” fundraiser is an easy way to support HHS’s mission of finding permanent, loving homes for homeless pets in our care,” said Cara Salman, president of Henrico Humane Society. “Many of the pets we rescue are healthy, but others need extensive medical care, training and rehabilitation. Our goal is to raise $10,000 during this week-long fundraiser to give those pets an opportunity to live long, happy lives with their families.”
Those who donate $150 or more will receive a Henrico Humane Society t-shirt. Those who make donations of any other amount will be entered to win a $25 gift card from Petco.
