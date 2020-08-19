‘Dollars for Dogs’ fundraiser to benefit Henrico Humane Society

“The “Dollars for Dogs” fundraiser is an easy way to support HHS’s mission of finding permanent, loving homes for homeless pets in our care,” said Cara Salman, president of Henrico Humane Society. “Many of the pets we rescue are healthy, but others need extensive medical care, training and rehabilitation. Our goal is to raise $10,000 during this week-long fundraiser to give those pets an opportunity to live long, happy lives with their families.”