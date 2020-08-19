Deadline to submit renaming ideas for Hanover County schools is today

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday, Aug. 18 - today - is your last chance to submit a new name for Hanover County schools formally named after Confederate leaders.
In July, the Hanover County School Board voted 4-3 in favor of renaming Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The change will also affect the school mascots.
Previously, signage was temporarily reinstalled at both schools. But at a recent school board meeting, they voted to remove those signs and begin the renaming process.
There was about an hour’s worth of public comment - both for and against the re-naming of the schools.
Anyone who wants to submit ideas for new names must do so by Wednesday, Aug. 19. Click here for the link.
Here’s what their plan looks like, starting Wednesday, Aug. 12 until Aug. 19, the board will be accepting nominations for new names.
Then between Aug. 21-27, a poll will be taken among the top 12-15 names selected by a committee.
Then, between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, people will vote between the top three names. At the school board meeting on Sept. 8, the board plans to present the new name for the middle school and the high school.
