Could antigen tests solve Virginia’s testing problems? Experts say it’s not so simple.

Calling the current turnaround time for COVID-19 test results “unacceptable,” Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that Virginia would join a consortium of other states to pursue a mass purchase of 500,000 rapid antigen tests — a relatively new technology when it comes to diagnosing cases of the virus.
The potential purchasing agreement is still preliminary, but a total of 10 states are now involved, from neighboring Maryland and North Carolina to Utah and Arkansas, according to Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky.
The intent is to use interest by the states to encourage wide-scale production of the new tests. Currently, only two companies have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the method, which can deliver results within 15 to 20 minutes. Antigen tests are often referred to as “point of care” because doctors can deliver results at the time patients come in for testing.
It’s a dramatically different timeline than the one for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, currently considered the gold standard when it comes to diagnosing active cases of coronavirus. In Virginia, the average result for a PCR test from a commercial lab can take between seven to nine days (though some patients are reporting even longer waits). That’s a big problem when it comes to COVID-19, a disease that’s widely contagious — ranked somewhere between the common cold and smallpox, according to Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina — and potentially deadly for certain patients.
“When we talk about tracing, it makes it so much more difficult when you don’t have immediate results,” Northam said at a news briefing last month. Like its partners, Virginia is hoping antigen testing can help to fill in those existing gaps. Yarmosky said last week that Northam “has had several conversations with [Maryland] Governor Hogan on how to collaboratively increase testing, given the lack of a national testing strategy.”
