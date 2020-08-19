Chesterfield police incorporates puppies into missing child cases

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have a new addition to their team to help with the search for missing kids.
Two siblings, Mazi and Rudy, were gifted to the department in July. Today, the two bloodhound puppies are the newest members of the K-9 team.
The department was recently certified by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children — an area the pups will play a key role in.
Lt. Brad Conner with the Crimes and Missing Persons Unit said having their own K-9 could saves vital time.
“Anytime you know children go missing we request from other agencies you know bloodhounds or scent dogs that are able to do that type of tracking and stuff,” Conner said, “so this obviously will help us be able to find kids a lot faster, as opposed to having to wait for other agencies to provide that assistance to us.”
Chesterfield’s Emergency Communications Center is only the seventh 911 call center in Virginia to be certified by the non-profit.
