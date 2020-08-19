Chesterfield police arrest 2 in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old who was found in a vehicle that had driven into the front porch of a home in 2019.
Samira D Tarabay-Whitfield, 21, is charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice. She was arrested on July 7 and is on bond pending a hearing in Chesterfield General District Court, police said.
Demetrius D. Roots, Jr., 20, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle, police said. Roots was arrested on Aug. 19 and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond pending a court appearance.
On Sept. 26, 2019, police were called around 4:13 a.m. to the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Drive for the report that a Hyundai Elantra had driven into a yard and front porch of a home.
At the scene, police found 18-year-old Bryson Andrew Mitchell, of Chester, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
