Virginia Tech reports five positive cases of COVID-19 upon return to class

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is reporting one true positive and four positives from students who had previously confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. That’s based on results from mid-nasal swabs analyzed by rt-PCR in the school’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab within 24 hours of sampling, according to President Tim Sands, who says 3,663 people were tested between Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.