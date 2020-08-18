‘There’s chairs on the chandeliers’: Swift Creek Mill Theatre raising money after historic flood

‘There’s chairs on the chandeliers’: Swift Creek Mill Theatre raising money after historic flood
This weekend's storm scrambled the theatre's dining room. (Source: Olivia Ugino)
By Olivia Ugino | August 18, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 4:26 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Swift Creek Mill Theatre had its entire basement flooded after Saturday’s massive storm.

The theatre posted on its Facebook page they’ve “already [had] an uphill battle in light of the massive loss of revenue we have experienced as a result of our forced closure in March due to the pandemic.”

We couldn't be more grateful for the outpouring of support and expressions of concern we have received from so many of...

Posted by Swift Creek Mill Theatre on Monday, August 17, 2020

The theatre’s basement was underwater, scrambling its dining space, leaving some chairs hanging from chandeliers on the walls.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.