‘There’s chairs on the chandeliers’: Swift Creek Mill Theatre raising money after historic flood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Swift Creek Mill Theatre had its entire basement flooded after Saturday’s massive storm.
The theatre posted on its Facebook page they’ve “already [had] an uphill battle in light of the massive loss of revenue we have experienced as a result of our forced closure in March due to the pandemic.”
The theatre’s basement was underwater, scrambling its dining space, leaving some chairs hanging from chandeliers on the walls.
If you would like to donate, click here.
