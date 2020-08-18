Stafford K9 helps track down suspect who ran into woods

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford County Sheriff’s Office K9 helped tracked down a suspect who ran away from deputies and into the woods.
Officials said a deputy saw a suspicious vehicle near the Dairy Queen on Kings Highway shortly before midnight on Aug. 17. Deputies say the driver sped off when he noticed the marked vehicle.
“The driver then attempted to enter George Washington’s Ferry Farm, which was closed, with a locked gate. The driver then made a U-turn and rapidly accelerated eastbound on Kings Highway,” a release said.
The deputy tried pulling the driver over but say he continued driving away at a high speed.
“When the suspect reached the 600 block of Kings Highway, he attempted a U-turn but lost traction and went off the roadway into the ditch,” a release said.
Deputies say that’s when he ran into the woods towards train tracks.
The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team responded to form a perimeter and start the search. K9 Titan also responded and was able to find the suspect near the railroad tracks.
The suspect was arrested and identified as Kevin Krupp, 34.
Deputies said they searched his vehicle and found a controlled substance, controlled paraphernalia and a sawed-off pump shotgun.
Krupp is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled paraphernalia, weapon possession by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, eluding, reckless driving, DUI and hit and run.
He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
