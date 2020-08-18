Richmond restaurants battle challenges to stay afloat amid COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is no doubt the pandemic is having a major impact on area businesses who find themselves struggling to stay afloat. Although Virginia is in Phase 3 and restaurants are able to open, that doesn’t mean they’re thriving.
At Kuba Kuba in The Fan, things may look booming but they’re really not.
“No, no, no, no. We have five tables inside, five tables outside,” Owner Manny Mendez said. COVID-19 finds the popular restaurant’s sales down 40 percent, and staffing is down too.
“There’s a couple that can’t come back because they have small children and somebody has to home school their kids,” Mendez said.
On top of that, there’s the loss of people not being able to come to have a drink at the bar. He’s added seats outside to get here. But down the road, one of his counterparts is closing his doors for now. Owners of The Spoonbread Bistro posted on Facebook, that they made the difficult but necessary decision to close for dine-in services at their Richmond location.
“This cycle is lasting a lot longer than we anticipated. We’re talking about second waves,” said Shemecia Bowen with the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.
The organization gave out grants to its member restaurants last month after the public donated some $48,000 to help. Now organizers say at least one restaurant may be seeing another obstacle.
“People are deterred or finding detours in not coming to that portion of the city and [the owner] believes it’s directly impacted to summer protests and the unrest, and the uncertainty and people [not] feeling secure about coming to his restaurant,” Bowen said.
As for Kuba Kuba, they’ve been here for more than two decades, and it’s never been this tough.
“When the whole world is in the same situation, you know we’re going to work our way out of it as the human race,” Mendez said.
He says if we have to go back to Phase 1, that could nearly ruin small restaurants.
The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience still has an online fundraiser to assist businesses. It can be found, here.
