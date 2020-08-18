Richmond mayoral candidates participating in virtual townhall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Candidates running to be Richmond’s mayor for the next four years will meet in a virtual town hall tonight.
The candidates will be addressing concerns from the small business community in the town hall on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
NBC12′s Anthony Antoine will be moderating the discussion.
To participate in the virtual town hall, you must register. Registration is free to all participants. To register, click here.
The town hall is sponsored by the Metropolitan Business League.
