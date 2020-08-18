Police: Four suspects sought in vehicle theft on VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Police Department says four suspects are being sought after stealing a vehicle from a parking deck on VCU’s campus.
The vehicle theft was reported on Aug. 14 at 10:08 a.m. at VCU’s Broad and Belvidere Parking Deck located at 715 West Marshall Street.
The victim says they parked and secured their vehicle, a light-grey 2000 Toyota Corolla, at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 13. When they returned the next day, the vehicle was missing.
Photos released by VCU police shows the car being driven off the deck on Aug. 13 at 11:51 p.m.
Police say the suspect who drove the stolen Corolla out of the deck is approximately 5′10 to 6′2 in height, wearing a white t-shirt, denim shorts and gray sneakers with color accents.
Security video showed a total of four men tampering with multiple vehicles on the parking deck.
Anyone who believes that someone tampered with their vehicle on the night of Aug. 13 in the Broad and Belvidere Parking Deck is encouraged to report to VCU Police
Anyone with information about these incidents, or the individuals involved, is asked to call the VCU Police non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196.
Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
