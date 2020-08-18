Petersburg man wins more than $158K playing Virginia Lottery game

“Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000,” the Virginia Lottery said in a release.