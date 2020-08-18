Petersburg man wins more than $158K playing Virginia Lottery game

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man is more than $158,000 richer after playing the Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game on a rainy day.
Garland Harrison was standing outside when it suddenly started to downpour, so he went into a nearby store - the Produce Center along Boynton Plank Road - to get out of the rain.
That’s when he bought a Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot ticket and didn’t realize he’d won until he got home and took a closer look.
“It feels good to win,” Harrison said.
“Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000,” the Virginia Lottery said in a release.
Harrison said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.
