One student, three Hanover County school employees test positive for COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools confirmed that one student and three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hanover County Schools says the student who tested positive is in the county’s Jump Start program at Beaverdam Elementary School.
Three of the employees tested positive work at Hanover County’s School Board office.
The school district says they work collaboratively with the Hanover Health Department and that none of the cases required the district to close its buildings.
The custodial staff completed a deep cleaning to sanitize the affected area.
