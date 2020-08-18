No immediate decision on dismissing Lee monument lawsuit; judge expected to issue ruling within a week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Circuit Court judge is expected to issue his decision within a week on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit trying to block the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue filed by several Monument Avenue residents.
At a motion hearing Tuesday afternoon, the judge heard arguments from attorney and former Republican Party of Virginia chair Patrick McSweeney who represents the five residents, along with attorneys for the Office of the Attorney General.
This is the third lawsuit brought on by Monument Avenue residents, and it argues that Gov. Ralph Northam exceeded his authority and violated the state constitution when he ordered the statue removed.
The residents also claim the removal of the statue would result in negative repercussions.
“The injury to Plaintiffs that would result from the removal of the Lee Monument will be direct, particularized and clearly foreseeable,” McSweeney wrote in opposition of the AG’s motion. “Even if there were no delisting of the Monument Avenue Historic District, Plaintiffs have alleged injury, including the immediate loss of the internationally recognized sculpture from their neighborhood and diminution in the value of their properties.”
“No individual Virginian—whether a living resident of Monument Avenue or a long dead predecessor in title—may force the Commonwealth of 2020 to continue to broadcast a message with which it disagrees and does not wish to be associated...The statue has become an ever-more-painful wound and a focus of the anger and frustration felt by many who continue to suffer the effects of the disgraceful institution the Confederacy fought to protect,” Herring rebutted in his motion to dismiss the case.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
