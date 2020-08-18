News to Know for Aug. 18: Special session starts; Death investigation; Lee statue lawsuit; State Senator charged; Best weather of week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers are back in Richmond for a special session. We’ll break that down and more to help get you out the door.
Andrew Freiden says we’ll get some humidity relief in the afternoon with only a slim chance for rain. Most areas are expected to stay dry.
Rain chances return Wednesday into the weekend.
Chesterfield police are investigating a suspicious death after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a yard in Ettrick Monday.
Antwan M. Bowers, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Lawmakers have a packed agenda with new reforms - 65 bills have already been filed - from criminal justice to the ongoing pandemic.
The top of the list? Police reform. One measure would downgrade the charge of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.
But the proposals are increasingly drawing opposition from some in law enforcement, particularly elected sheriffs who argue that because they are directly elected by voters they are already accountable to the communities they police.
It all starts with budget issues at 9:30 this morning with Governor Northam hoping to freeze $2.2 billion in Virginia’s budget. Read more about the governor’s priorities here.
Today, Attorney General Mark Herring will try to convince a Richmond judge to throw out a lawsuit, that’s preventing the state from removing the Robert E. Lee monument.
This is the third lawsuit brought on by monument avenue residents - it argues the governor exceeded his authority and violated the state constitution when he ordered the statue to be removed.
It’s worth noting that removal of the Lee Monument is among the priorities Governor Northam wants to be brought up during the special session the starts today.
That’s what Richmond City Council wants to know. They are asking those interesting in aquring the statues to submit letters of intent by Sept. 8. Here’s what needs to be in the letter.
Senator Louise Lucas and several members of the NAACP are charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and felony injury to a monument after a statue was pulled down, just before falling on someone in the crowd, back in June.
Police say Lucas played a role in organizing the demonstration and rallied hundreds to be there.
The Republican Party of Virginia is calling on the senator to turn herself in, adding that felony charges against a senator should be taken seriously. The Legislative Black Caucus responded, calling the charges suspicious and baseless.
COVID-19 is now the number three cause of death in the United State. So far, nearly 5.5 million Americans have tested positive and more than 170,000 have died.
More than 1,000 coronavirus deaths have been reported nearly every day this month. Now, health experts are urging people to continue to wear masks, social distance and get tested when needed and possible.
You can get a free coronavirus test in Richmond today at Diversity Richmond on Sherwood Avenue.
As always - you are asked to call ahead to register at 804-205-3501.
Can’t make today? Here’s where you can find the next event in Richmond or Henrico. Live in Chesterfield? We have you covered there too.
If you live in Chesterfield, this is a reminder to do your best to cut back on your water usage.
Emergency restrictions are still in place following this weekend’s historic flooding that caused pumps at two water treatment plants to become submerged. Those plants are now temporarily shut down.
The water is safe to drink, but people are asked to conserve water for essential use only and stop all irrigation.
It won’t be the typical concert experience, but singer/songwriter Keller Williams will perform the state’s first “pod concert” at Bon Secours Training Center on Friday, Sept. 25.
Each ticket is valid for a four- or six-person pod that will be spaced six feet apart. Masks will still be required and no alcohol will be allowed.
Tickets go on sale THIS WEEK - find out how to get a ticket here.
