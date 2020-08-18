Man, woman arrested in connection to Chesterfield suspicious death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a suspicious death after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a yard.
Police were called to a home in the 3300 block of Main Street for a report of a male victim, identified as Antwan M. Bowers, lying in a yard on Aug.17.
Bowers was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Police say on Aug. 18, Hakeem D. Thomas, 31, of Petersburg, was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts after an unrelated traffic stop there on Aug. 25 and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Thomas is not pictured.
On Aug. 18, Desiree S. Horton, 21, of Petersburg, was charged for accessory after the fact in relation to the incident after turning herself into the police and is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail, police say.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.