‘Let’s just feed our kids’: Advocates press to extend federal aid for school meals

WASHINGTON — A school nutrition leader in Virginia is calling on the federal government to extend a summer meals program to support hungry kids as schools reopen this fall.
“One of our primary needs at this point is to try to maintain the summer food service,” Larry Wade Sr., director of school nutrition services for Chesapeake Public Schools, said at a virtual press conference held Monday by the National Press Club. “We believe that opportunity could make a big difference during the school year.”
The program is operating under temporary rules that allow parents to pick up multiple meals at a time, often at “grab-n-go” locations, without children at their side.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is also allowing states to waive “open site” limitations during unanticipated school closures that only allow meal service to areas where at least half of the children live in low-income households.
“To be able to provide meals across the board, whether it’s in a no-cost neighborhood or in a more affluent neighborhood, will really, really make a difference,” Wade said.
The USDA adopted a series of waivers in March to address hunger during the pandemic and support social distancing during meal pick-ups. The agency extended key waivers in May through the end of this month.
Continuing the summer program will “help accentuate our program and provide an opportunity for parents to know that we’re here to help,” Wade said. Doing so would also “take the load off” of parents, many of whom have been laid off as a result of nationwide shutdown orders.
Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan and Lisa Davis, senior vice president of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, also pressed for an extension of USDA’s temporary waivers during the press conference, as well as for more food aid from the federal government.
The USDA can extend the waivers “right now,” Duncan said. “They did it going into the summer,” he said. “They just need to do it again.”
Child hunger — especially amid a pandemic and a recession — should not be a partisan issue, he said. “Let’s just feed our kids. It’s not that hard.”
Nearly a quarter of a million Virginia kids, about one in eight, struggle with hunger, according to Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.
